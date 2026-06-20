‘AI is saving my job, not taking it away’: Techie credits ChatGPT for helping her survive at work

A techie has sparked a conversation on social media after sharing a candid and humorous take on how artificial intelligence is helping her at work rather than threatening her job. In a video shared on Instagram, Simran Bhalla spoke about the common fear that AI will replace employees, while admitting that tools like ChatGPT have actually made her work life easier.

A techie shared how ChatGPT helped her hold on to her job, calling herself a “full AI supporter”. (Instagram/bhalla_vlogs)

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The video resonated with many working professionals who said they could relate to her honest confession about depending on AI tools in the workplace.

‘AI is not eating my job’

In the video, Simran Bhalla said: “AI will take up your job. AI is very dangerous, you will be fired. Oh no! It is because of this AI that I am holding onto my job. Thank goodness for so many offices that are forcing you to use AI. Because if you hadn't even forced me, my work wouldn't have been possible without ChatGPT. This is the reason I have survived. I am surviving in my job because of AI. AI is not eating my job; it is saving my job. I am full AI paglu, full AI supporter.”

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Internet finds it relatable

The post has garnered several reactions, with many users sharing similar feelings about relying on AI for daily work. One user wrote, “If AI is gone, I'm gone too. The end.” Another reacted, “No AI, no me. The end.” A third user added, “ChatGPT is lke a god for us.”

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Others found humour in the possibility of the video reaching workplaces. One person commented, “Imagine this reel reaching the office tomorrow.” Another user said, “Lol this is very relatable.”

The video comes at a time when conversations around AI and job security continue to dominate workplace discussions. While many fear that artificial intelligence could replace human roles, Simran’s video presents another side of the debate, showing how employees are using AI to survive, adapt and perform better in fast changing work environments.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)