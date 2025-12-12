Search
Fri, Dec 12, 2025
‘AI se free me banwa lenge': Fans react as single photo with Messi is to cost 10 lakh at events in India

ByHT Trending Desk
Published on: Dec 12, 2025 02:40 pm IST

The news of his arrival has sent Indian football fans into a wave of excitement.

Lionel Messi will land in India on Saturday (December 13) and arrive at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium at 10:30 AM. The news of his arrival has sent Indian football fans into a wave of excitement. However, for those hoping to meet the star in person, the experience comes with a steep price.

Lionel Messi is coming to India.(Getty Images via AFP)
Lionel Messi is coming to India.(Getty Images via AFP)

Organisers of The GOAT India Tour have announced that a single photograph with Messi will cost 9.95 lakh, excluding GST. Only 100 slots have been made available for this premium interaction. The meet-and-greet will be held at the opulent Falaknuma Palace, and bookings have already opened on the District app.

The announcement has triggered a flood of reactions online. Social media users are sharing everything from jokes to disappointment. Some fans quipped that it would be cheaper to “use AI to make a photo with Messi,” while others expressed frustration at the pricing.

Messi, the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion, is gearing up for a highly anticipated visit to India as part of his GOAT Tour, which will span four major cities: Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Hyderabad.

Social media reactions

''There are 3 alternatives: Ask Nano Banana Pro to generate a nice selfie of you with Messi. Costs almost nothing, Go to Argentina. Take a photo and come back. Costs almost half and Wait for Ronaldo. Spend this money to take a selfie with him,'' a user wrote.

''It's Okay, I'll edit with AI for 20Mb with GST,'' a second user commented.

''Will fly to argentina with this cost and take a photo instead of a selfie,'' a third user mentioned.

''Gemini will do it for free, another user wrote.

