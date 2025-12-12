‘AI se free me banwa lenge': Fans react as single photo with Messi is to cost 10 lakh at events in India

Lionel Messi will land in India on Saturday (December 13) and arrive at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium at 10:30 AM. The news of his arrival has sent Indian football fans into a wave of excitement. However, for those hoping to meet the star in person, the experience comes with a steep price. Lionel Messi is coming to India.(Getty Images via AFP)

Organisers of The GOAT India Tour have announced that a single photograph with Messi will cost ₹9.95 lakh, excluding GST. Only 100 slots have been made available for this premium interaction. The meet-and-greet will be held at the opulent Falaknuma Palace, and bookings have already opened on the District app.

The announcement has triggered a flood of reactions online. Social media users are sharing everything from jokes to disappointment. Some fans quipped that it would be cheaper to “use AI to make a photo with Messi,” while others expressed frustration at the pricing.

Messi, the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion, is gearing up for a highly anticipated visit to India as part of his GOAT Tour, which will span four major cities: Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Hyderabad.

Social media reactions

''There are 3 alternatives: Ask Nano Banana Pro to generate a nice selfie of you with Messi. Costs almost nothing, Go to Argentina. Take a photo and come back. Costs almost half and Wait for Ronaldo. Spend this money to take a selfie with him,'' a user wrote.

''It's Okay, I'll edit with AI for 20Mb with GST,'' a second user commented.

''Will fly to argentina with this cost and take a photo instead of a selfie,'' a third user mentioned.

''Gemini will do it for free, another user wrote.