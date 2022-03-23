Air hostess' dance to Deepika Padukone’s Balam Pichkari has gone viral. Watch

If you are a regular on Instagram, then there is a chance that you might already know who Uma Meenakshi is. She is an air hostess with SpiceJet Airlines and is known to post several dance videos on her Instagram page. She had taken to her page once again on the occasion of Holi, in order to wish her followers a happy one.

In this video, she can be seen dancing to Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s Balam Pichkari from the 2013 movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The air hostess can be seen grooving to the beats of the hit song as she walks through the aisle of the aeroplane.

She has uploaded this video on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Holi special. Happy Holi everyone. (...) Disclaimer: Video shot on ground without passengers, prior permission taken. No safety hampered. Fly with the trend.” The caption was accompanied with several emojis like those of many colours and faces with hearts.

Watch the viral dance video below:

The video was posted on Instagram about five days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring the air hostess’ superb dance moves. It has also received more than 20,500 likes.

An Instagram user wrote, “So beautiful.” “SpiceJet ki favourite air hostess,” posted another. A third shared, “So sweet.” Many others took to the comments section in order to flood it with Holi wishes.

What are your thoughts on this fun dance video to Balam Pichkari?