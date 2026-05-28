Air hostess shares picture with Tamil Nadu CM Vijay after meeting him on flight, says 'Crew duty became extra special'

A flight attendant recently shared an in-flight picture with the newly sworn-in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK chief C Joseph Vijay, delighting fans of the actor-turned politician online.

The flight attendant called the interaction a memorable moment from her crew duty. (Instagram/@yamtha.uma)

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Uma Meeankshi shared the photo on Instagram, calling the interaction a special moment from her crew duty. “Crew duty became extra special today with Honourable Chief Minister Shri C. Joseph Vijay (fondly known as Thalapathy) @actorvijay onboard,” she wrote in the caption alongside the picture.

Take a look below:

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{{^usCountry}} The post quickly caught the internet’s attention, with many social media users flooding the comments section with admiration and excitement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post quickly caught the internet’s attention, with many social media users flooding the comments section with admiration and excitement. {{/usCountry}}

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“Unbelievable ..nice your are lucky,” one user commented. Another wrote, “Dream come true.” A third user added, “You are so lucky person.”

(Also Read: Lokesh Kanagaraj meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, nostalgic fans react to Leo reunion: ‘Should have done the sequel’)

Tamil Nadu CM’s Delhi visit

Notably, the post comes amid Vijay’s first official visit to New Delhi after becoming Tamil Nadu CM earlier this month. On Wednesday, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in what marked their first official meeting since the formation of the new Tamil Nadu government. During his visit, Vijay also visited Tamil Nadu House, where he received a ceremonial guard of honour.

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Vijay secured a trust vote on May 13 with the support of Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML legislators, cementing his rise in state politics.

The actor-politician has now joined the league of iconic actor-turned-CMs of Tamil Nadu like MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. His party, TVK, caused a major political earthquake in Tamil Nadu by beating both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Meanwhile, Vijay’s fans are now awaiting the release of his film Jana Nayagan, which has been billed as his final movie before entering politics. The movie, which also stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, was set to release in theatres on January 9, but got delayed after certification issues with CBFC. It is now reported to be released on June 19, but there has been no official confirmation so far.

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