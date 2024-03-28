Air India fires pilot who was caught drunk after operating international flight from Phuket to India

Air India has sacked a pilot who was found drunk after operating an international flight from Phuket to India. As per reports, the pilot was given a breathalyser (BA) test after arriving in the country, and the person tested positive for alcohol consumption. The captain operated a flight from Phuket to Delhi. Air India is reportedly considering filing an FIR against the pilot who was caught drunk after operating an international flight. (Unsplash/@Lenstravelier)

"We have zero tolerance of these things and have taken very strong action, of not only terminating his service but are also planning to file an FIR as operating a flight under influence of alcohol is a criminal act. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been informed," airline sources told the Times of India (TOI).

According to TOI, post-flight tests are often conducted on flight crew of international flights, where alcohol is usually served onboard. For domestic flight crew, however, the BA tests are done before the flight as alcohol is not served or sold on flights operating within India.

If a person fails the breathalyser test for the first time, the individual's licence gets suspended for three months. Failing a second time gets the licence suspended for three years. If the same person is caught for a third time, the individual's licence gets revoked.