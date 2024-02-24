Air India uses classical dance and folk art forms to tell the ‘story’ of inflight safety, video wows people

Air India took to X to reveal their new inflight safety video which celebrates the cultural heritage of India. In the video, the various safety guidelines one needs to follow while flying are shown through different classical dance and folk art forms from around the country. This unique concept has amazed netizens and is likely to leave you impressed too. The image is taken from Air India's new inflight safety video that celebrates different dance forms of India. (X/@airindia)

“For centuries, Indian classical dance and folk art forms have served as mediums of storytelling and instruction. Today, they tell another story, that of inflight safety. Presenting Air India’s new Safety Film, inspired by the rich and diverse dance traditions of India,” the airline wrote as they posted the video.

“Air India’s new safety video features eight classical and folk Indian dance forms wherein each mudra or dance gesture corresponds to a different instruction”, the airline wrote while posting the same video on YouTube.

The dance forms shown in the video are - Bharatnatyam, Odissi, Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Kathak, Ghoomar, Bihu, and Gidda.

Take a look at the amazing video by Air India:

The video was shared a day ago. Since then, the clip has gone viral with over one million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied reactions.

How did X users react to this video of Air India?

“Beautifully classical in a classy safety film,” expressed an X user. “Wow. Wow. Wow. Yes this is the word here,” commented another. “So nicely articulated, shows the diverse culture our country has. Well done!” posted a third.

“What a breath of fresh air! Colourful, vibrant and so full-of-life safety instructions instead of a tape-recorded script or an uninteresting drill by flight attendants,” shared a fourth. “It's a delightful way to showcase the essence of Indian traditions while emphasizing the importance of in-flight safety. Kudos to Air India for this creative and innovative initiative!” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this safety film by Air India? Did the video wow you too?