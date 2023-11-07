'Aladdin' lands in Gurugram, shocks people with his 'magic carpet.' Watch

At one point, many of us have wished to meet Aladdin and travel on his magic carpet. While this may seem like a distant dream to many, but is it really? A man from Gurugram turned this dream into a reality as he took over the streets on his 'magic carpet.' Snapshot of 'Aladdin' in Gurugram.(Reddit)

The old video was reshared on Reddit and since being posted it has gone viral. The clip was originally created by content creator Kevin Koul. The video shows Koul dressed in an Aladdin outfit and travelling on a 'magic carpet.' As he rides his vehicle, many onlookers give him surprised and shocked looks.

In the caption of the post, Koul wrote, “Aladdin Prank in India Delhi/Gurugram.”

Watch the video of 'Aladdin' on the streets of Gurugram here:

This video was shared just three days ago. Since being posted, it has received more than 600 upvotes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's what people are saying about this video:

An individual wrote, "Seems like a fun activity."

A second added, "Did you get a fine for this?"

A third said, "Op if someone hit you, or hit someone else trying to avoid you, their life would be ruined. Roads are not for filing stunts. Do it on private roads, or parks, not on roads with traffic."

"Bro, how does this device work? I am very keen to know, please tell," commented a fourth.

