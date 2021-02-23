IND USA
The image shows the cop saving the woman.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
trending

Alert cop saves woman from being crushed under train at Lucknow. Watch

The cop named Vinita Kumari, who saved the woman, is now being hailed as hero.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:47 PM IST

An alert constable is being hailed as a hero after a video of her saving a passenger from being crushed under a moving train was shared online. The video was posted on the official Twitter profile of the Ministry of Railways. Since being shared, it has gathered tons of appreciative comments from people. Chances are, it’ll make you want to applaud her too.

The video opens to show a woman carrying luggage trying to board a moving train. Within moments, she slips and almost falls in the platform gap. Thankfully in the nick of time, the constable grabs her and drags her to safety.

The caption, written in Hindi, when translated explains that the hero cop’s name is Vinita Kumari. She was on duty when she saw the passenger in distress and saved her life.

Take a look at the clip:

Since being shared a little over an hour ago, the video has gathered nearly 12,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. They couldn’t stop praising her.

“Appreciate lady constable Vinita kumara,” wrote a Twitter user. “Well done Vinita Kumari ji,” shared another. “Big salute to her,” posted a third.

