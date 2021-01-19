Algerian photographer captures mesmerising ‘frost paintings’ over sand-dunes, wows netizens
After hearing the word desert, the first image to pop up in one’s mind is probably miles and miles of sand-dunes. If you also had a similar thought, let these series of images taken by Algerian photographer Karim Bouchetata astonish you. Featuring the desert region of Algeria, the photographs show thin layers of ice in delicate patterns across the sand-dunes. After taking a look, you may find yourself saying wow repeatedly.
Shared on Bouchetata’s Facebook and Instagram profiles, the photos were taken at the Ain Sefra dunes in Algeria. Each picture portrays the beautiful landscape drizzled with ice that almost look like paintings.
Take a look at the post:
Shared on January 17, the post has garnered several reactions from netizens. People were enthralled with the beautiful landscape and shared their amazement in the comments section. Many expressed that they wished to experience the phenomenon in person.
“Stunning,” wrote a Facebook user. “Extraordinary shots,” commented another. “Unbelievable,” expressed a third.
Bouchetata also shared a video of the phenomenon on YouTube which is equally mesmerising. You can check it out here.
What are your thoughts on these marvellous images?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA shares pic of huge cluster of galaxies. Guess how far it is from Earth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cute clip shows kittens being bamboozled by a spinning top. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Animal trainer performs fascinating basketball stunts with elephants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netizens awestruck with ‘frost paintings’ on sand-dunes in Algeria. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chrissy Teigen shares adorable posts about going horseback riding with family
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artist in Amritsar paints portraits of Biden-Harris as gift on their oath-taking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mythology-themed graffiti adorn walls of Haridwar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lollipop lagelu to O betaji: Dancing dad's groovy moves win hearts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter floods with wishes after India's historic win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CISF personnel’s swift action saves passenger in Delhi Metro. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Japan's 10-year-old sumo wrestler Kyuta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two giant pythons rescued from inside a JCB in Odisha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
$220 million worth of bitcoin locked away as man forgets password
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man who didn’t want cat shares video with adorable new kitty named Goku. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
History-making woman kicker tweets about being invited to Biden’s inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox