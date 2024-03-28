Alia Bhatt to host Hope Gala in London today. All about the event, venue, performers

Alia Bhatt is one of the most successful actors in the industry and one of the few who has represented India internationally. She has endorsed and participated in a lot of projects, and her most recent one is her first-ever charity event in London- Hope Gala. Alia Bhatt will be hosting the event on March 28. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

What is Hope Gala?

Hope Gala is a charity event that aims to help Salaam Bombay, a charity that Alia Bhatt has selected. Salaam Bombay works to engage the most vulnerable 'at-risk' children in Mumbai through after-school academies (skill development) and in-school programs (leadership and advocacy) that help them become more confident and dedicated to attending school. (Also Read: Bobby Deol to play villain in Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh's YRF Spy Universe film)

Where and when is the event happening?

The event will take place on March 28 at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London. Salaam Bombay has partnered with the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group for the event.

Who all are attending the event?

As per reports, the event will be a grand affair with many distinguished personalities, including industrialists and philanthropists from both India and London. Sources told Times of India that Harshdeep Kaur, comedian Rohan Joshi and Paris-based choreographer Usha Jey will perform at the Hope Gala. The event will be a mix of entertainment and social work work.

When did Alia reach London?

Alia was spotted at the airport on Wednesday night, when the actor was photographed taking selfies with fans. However, Alia was left smiling after one of the photographers addressed her in an unusual manner. In a viral video circulating Alia was seen rushing to the airport gate when a photographer said, 'Vahini (sister-in-law) namaskar.' (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor visit new Mumbai bungalow. Watch)

More about Alia Bhatt's latest projects:

Recently, Alia wrapped up filming for Jigra, starring Vedang Raina. She posted candid pictures of herself and Vedang from the film's sets on Instagram a few days ago, announcing the wrap. The movie will be released in theatres in September 2024.