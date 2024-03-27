Alligator weighing over 400 pounds removed from former Coca-Cola plant in US, gets put on new diet

An alligator living on a pond at an old Coca-Cola plant in Florida for a long time was relocated. As per reports, this came after the residents of the nearby area expressed concerns that the reptile would escape from a hole in the fence around the factory. The alligator living at a former Coca-Cola plant in Florida was fed by locals, contributing to its excessive weight gain (Representational image). (Unsplash/@jackkelly)

“That’s a little heavy for that animal,” Director John Panner of Croc Encounters, the gator’s new home, told WFLA. As per the outlet, locals were feeding food to the gator - something which is “illegal and dangerous”. This uncontrolled feeding led to the animal gaining tons of weight. Panner shared with the outlet that the alligator will “live a healthier lifestyle” at its new place.

“All of our alligators get a mix of pellet diet,” he said. “We’ll also feed fish, we also feed chicken, we’ll do that on a regular basis, and hopefully, he’ll slim down a bit,” he added.

WFLA also shared a video about the animal:

The video prompted people to post varied comments. While an individual wrote, “He will now be on a diet, good”, another added, “Give that gator back to his human”.

The relocated alligator is lovingly called Coca-Cola, after the place where it previously used to reside.