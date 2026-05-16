'Always dizzy, zero focus’: Techie says WFH setup is taking a serious toll on his health

A Reddit post by a work-from-home employee describing constant dizziness, low energy and lack of focus while working from a windowless room has sparked discussion online, with many users sharing advice and similar experiences.

The Redditor admitted struggling to adapt to the isolated routine.(Pexels/Representational Image)

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In a post titled ‘WFH is tanking my energy levels. Always dizzy, zero focus, and working in a windowless room. Is this normal?’, the techie said that the past few months of remote work had started affecting both health and productivity. He explained that this was his first long-term work-from-home experience and admitted struggling to adapt to the isolated routine.

“I’m naturally a social person and new to these long WFH shifts. For the past 2 months, my energy levels have completely tanked. I feel dizzy and groggy every morning, even after getting a solid 8-9 hours of sleep. I can't seem to hit my peak focus, and my enthusiasm is just gone,” the OP shared.

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{{^usCountry}} He said that his biggest concern was the workspace itself - a room without any windows or natural sunlight because of a shared wall with a neighbouring building. “I get zero natural sunlight during the day,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that his biggest concern was the workspace itself - a room without any windows or natural sunlight because of a shared wall with a neighbouring building. “I get zero natural sunlight during the day,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Redditor also described a sedentary routine, waking up shortly before work meetings and spending most of the day using AI tools like Claude and Cursor for coding tasks. While the tools improved efficiency, the user said that the work no longer felt mentally engaging. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Redditor also described a sedentary routine, waking up shortly before work meetings and spending most of the day using AI tools like Claude and Cursor for coding tasks. While the tools improved efficiency, the user said that the work no longer felt mentally engaging. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Because the AI handles a lot, I’m missing that feeling of ‘intense’ development. We only really get on calls if someone is stuck. Even when I try to upskill, I get bored after a couple of lectures,” the post read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Because the AI handles a lot, I’m missing that feeling of ‘intense’ development. We only really get on calls if someone is stuck. Even when I try to upskill, I get bored after a couple of lectures,” the post read. {{/usCountry}}

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The redditor wondered whether the constant fatigue and dizziness could be linked to Vitamin D or iron deficiency caused by lack of sunlight and asked others if consulting a doctor would help. “Should I bite the bullet and consult a general physician? How do you guys structure your mornings or manage your workspace when you have zero natural light?” he asked.

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(Also Read: 'Corporate world is amazing': Man says company rejected him because previous office was ‘600 metres away’)

Social media reactions

The post quickly gained traction online, with several users suggesting lifestyle changes and medical check-ups.

One user wrote, “WFH is actually an energy saver bro. No commute is such a plus point. Join a gym if u can and keep a check on your diet and vitamin level. It will be good. See if u can change your room to something with window and sunlight.”

“Wake up early and walk in the sun for at least 15 minutes everyday before hitting the gym. Eat normally and try to take breaks after every 30 minutes and go for a walk in your house for 5 minutes. Try to sleep for at least 7 hours,” commented another.

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“Same problem here. Although I haven’t gotten my vitamin levels checked yet, I’d highly recommend doing that. I also started following a morning routine, waking up early, going for a jog, and getting some fresh air and morning sunlight. Combined with a proper diet, it’s actually been really helpful for me,” shared a third user.

“You're the first person I've seen say WFH drains their energy - usually it's WFO and the commute. Try changing your room, taking short breaks, getting some sun, taking vitamin D supplements, and spending time outdoors on weekends; that should help. I wish I had full WFH, just tired of living in Bangalore and commuting to work,” wrote one user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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