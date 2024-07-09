American adult film star Jesse Jane and boyfriend died of drug overdose, autopsy reveals

Jesse Jane, an adult film star, died after an accidental overdose of fentanyl and cocaine in January 2024, according to her postmortem report. Her corpse was discovered in a degraded state. The actress, whose real name was Cindy Taylor or Cynthia Ann Howell, was discovered unresponsive in her boyfriend Brett Hasenmuller's Oklahoma house on January 24, 2024. Hasenmuller, 33, was also found dead on the scene, as per reports. Jesse Jane was found in an unresponsive state. (Instagram)

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office conducted the autopsy, which revealed acute fentanyl and cocaine intoxication as the cause of death. The report, which was issued on Sunday, stated that Jane's body was in advanced decomposition, indicating that she had died sometime before her body was found, reported TMZ. The two were found after Hasenmuller's boss requested a welfare check, leading cops to visit the residence.

Jane is most recognized for her role in the 2008 pornographic film Pirates II: Stagnetti's Revenge. She is well noted for her work in "Starsky & Hutch" (2004) and the HBO series Entourage. (Also Read: Adult film star Sophia Leone dead at 26, found unresponsive; fourth industry death in three months)

In a 2018 interview with the GQ, Jane said, "I got into porn right at the perfect time, when porn stars mattered. Porn stars back then, they were big, glamorous. You walked into a room, you turned heads. Everybody knew who you were because they actually had to buy your product or DVDs, everything. Porn was so naughty, but everybody watched it. Now, no one makes money like they did back then, even with toy deals and appearances."

She also said, "The adult industry is just not the same anymore. Don't get me wrong—I still love porn—but the internet is slowly killing the industry, making it all about shock. I'm known for being crazy in my scenes. I would work on a project-by-project basis, and if it was something sexy or something with my friends, I would absolutely love to. I miss it! I always had fun performing on camera."