Adult film star Sophia Leone dead at 26, found unresponsive; fourth industry death in three months

Adult film star Sophia Leone was found dead in her apartment a week ago. The 26-year-old was reportedly found unresponsive when her family tried to connect with her over a call. Following this incident, Mike Romero, stepfather of the deceased, released information about it on GoFundMe where Memorial funds will be raised. The case is currently under investigation; however, this has definitely sparked some debate online as more and more adult stars' deaths have come to light in the previous few months. Adult film star Sophia Leone dead at 26,(Instagram)

Adult film star Sophia Leone passed away at age 26

Last week Sophia who hails from Miami was seen active on her social media platforms where she uploaded few posts. The news came out barely two days after adult star Emily Willis, who was taken to the hospital on February 5, revealed that she has been struggling for her life while on a ventilator. "On behalf of her Mother & Family, It is with a heavy heart that I have to share the news of our beloved Sophia’s Passing. The Sudden loss of Sophia has left her family and friends devastated and in shock." Sophie’s stepfather confirmed her passing on the funding page.

"Sophia was found unresponsive in her apartment on March 1st, 2024, by her family. An investigation by local police into the cause of death is still ongoing," he added. The website described Sophia as “a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, and friend.” Her father also shared that the actress deeply loved animals and “specifically her 3 pets.” “She enjoyed traveling and always found ways to make everyone around her smile," the statement continued.

Fourth adult film star death in three months

Over the course of three months, netizens have observed a sudden rise in deaths in the adult film industry. Earlier, Kagney Lee committed suicide at just 36 years old. Her case was later handed over for investigation. Before her, in January, Jesse Jane was found dead alongside her boyfriend Brett Hasenmuller in Oklahoma, and so on.

The news came to many as a shocker. A person wrote, “First Kagney Linn Karter, now Sophia Leone and very soon Emily Willis.. my search history is slowly becoming a cemetery,” Others chimed in, “First Emily Willis and now Sophia Leone. This is what happens when you speak up and expose the porn industry. They kill you when you speak the truth.” “All these adult film stars are committing suicide, a few weeks ago Kagney Linn Karter committed suicide at the age of 36, Emily Willis overdosed a few weeks ago at the age of 25 and now Sophia Leone. “