Famous adult film actress Kagney Linn Karter has tragically passed away at 36 after taking her own life. The heartbreaking news was shared by her friends online, and TMZ later reported her death by suicide on Monday. According to the website, Kagney died at her residence in Parma, OH, on Thursday. Her friends posted a heartbreaking GoFundMe page with a moving ode to the celebrity, confirming the circumstances. Adult film star Kagney Linn Karter dies by suicide at 36: Report(X (twitter))

Adult film star Kagney Linn Karter dies at 36

"Unfortunately, despite all of her many impressive accomplishments and talents, Kagney struggled with mental health issues as the years passed by."Following their plea for support to assist Kagney's mother Tina with the expenses for her memorial, her friends took to social media. They also mentioned that any excess funds raised would go towards supporting an animal rescue.

The GoFundMe page creators for Kagney’s mother said, "We are fundraising on behalf of Tina, Kagney's mom, for the cost of Kagney's memorial and all financial expectations associated with it.”

Who was Kagney Linn Karter?

As per her friends, the 36-year-old was “a performer, a singer, a dancer, a daughter and a friend. She first came to our Cleveland studio in November of 2019, freshly moved out of LA, rearing and ready to jump back into pole, in a brand new community where she knew no one and no one knew her."

Kagney made her debut in the adult film industry in the middle of the 2000s, and her talents brought her numerous AVN awards. In 2019, she made the decision to relocate from Los Angeles and returned to her love of pole dancing, eventually becoming a regular at an Ohio studio. She eventually decided to open her own studio, focusing on the beauty and athleticism of pole dancing instead of adult films. Her friend on the page added, "Even in her darkest days, however, she still showed up to the studio, always ready to learn, contribute, better herself in whatever small way she could manage.