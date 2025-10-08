Search
Wed, Oct 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

American man picks Germany over US for work culture: ‘The greatest perk is…’

ByHT Trending Desk
Published on: Oct 08, 2025 09:22 am IST

An American man who has spent nine years living in Germany says the European country scores higher when it comes to employee wellbeing and work-life balance.

An American man who has spent nine years living in Germany says the European country scores higher when it comes to employee wellbeing and work-life balance. Joe Baur spoke to Business Insider about his first-hand experience of living and working in Germany, comparing job security and employee perks vis-à-vis the United States.

Joe Baur moved from the United States to Germany in 2016(Facebook/@BaurJoe)
Joe Baur moved from the United States to Germany in 2016(Facebook/@BaurJoe)

Job security

Baur said that in Germany, it is more difficult to fire an employee than it is in the US

He explained that after the traditional six-month probationary period, it can be tough for an employer to fire an employee. “Most businesses in the US operate under at-will employment, meaning employers can generally fire anyone for any reason, without warning,” Baur told Business Insider.

Germany, on the other hand, tends to favour employees over employers. It has several safeguards in place to ensure that companies cannot fire workers on a whim. Instead, the aim is to work with employees and sort out any issues.

“Typically, a company here needs to provide a termination notice and prove with documentation that they had a legitimate reason to fire someone. Or, prove that it was financially unable to maintain a certain position,” Baur said.

Mandatory holidays

For Joe Baur, the “greatest perk” of working in Germany is federally mandated vacation time, which the US doesn't have.

Employees working a standard 5-day workweek must take 20 vacation days in a year.

“For the most part, workers are encouraged to use them, too. Employers here are also supposed to notify employees of unused vacation days and encourage them to take them, though they can be rolled over until March 31 of the following year,” Baur revealed.

He added that some companies offer additional mental health days on top.

Better work-life balance

Unlike in the US, where employees tend to feel chained to work 24/7, Germans take vacation time seriously.

Baur revealed that many Germans close their inboxes and do not read work emails after logging out for the day. “When someone here goes on vacation, I don't expect them to email me back, either,” he said.

All in all, employee-centric laws ensure that employees can balance their personal and professional lives better.

“Living in Germany, I feel more motivated to create a healthy work-life balance and less obligated to chain myself to work 24/7,” Baur declared.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / American man picks Germany over US for work culture: ‘The greatest perk is…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On