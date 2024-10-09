Menu Explore
American woman shares how the ‘little Bengali girl’ in her felt while celebrating Durga Puja at Times Square

ByTrisha Sengupta
Oct 09, 2024 08:33 AM IST

A woman expressed how the historic event of Durga Puja, celebrated at the iconic Times Square for the first time, impacted her life.

In a historic first, the vibrant festival of Durga Puja made its grand debut at the iconic Times Square in New York. The celebration, attended by people from various communities and all walks of life, surprised people worldwide, including those in India, who came to know about it through scores of visuals posted on social media. One such video, by an Indian-origin woman who grew up in America, has amazed people. The video captures her point of view of witnessing this historic moment and how she felt attending Durga Puja at Times Square as a person with Bengali roots.

The image shows the Indian-origin woman in the US visiting the Durga Puja pandal at Times Square. (Instagram/@sumonaseth_)
The image shows the Indian-origin woman in the US visiting the Durga Puja pandal at Times Square. (Instagram/@sumonaseth_)

“The energy was both new and familiar, like a warm echo of memories I didn’t know I had. The little Bengali girl in me couldn’t contain her excitement and joy, the kind that makes your soul dance,” content creator Sumona Seth wrote. She went on to express her struggle of finding her balance in the US as a person with Indian roots.

Also Read: 'Underwater metro' themed pandal at Kolkata Durga Puja wows the internet. Watch

“Growing up in New York, I was always caught between my two worlds—rooted deeply in my desi Bengali culture and traditions, yet shaped by New York City’s restless pulse. I often felt like I didn’t quite belong—I was too desi for America, too American for my South Asian folks,” she added. Further, she explained how celebrating Durga Puja at the heart of New York City made her feel. Her video captures the grand celebration.

Take a look at the post here:

Social media in awe:

“Shubho Sharodiyo! This is truly incredible to see NYC adapt to our biggest holidays,” expressed an Instagram user. Another added, “Amazing moment.”

A third commented, “What a beautiful celebration.” A fourth wrote, “Being a Bengali, I feel so proud of myself omg. We reached this point to celebrate it in that iconic place. Happy Durga Puja everyone out of the country, stay happy and healthy. God bless you all.” A few expressed their reactions using heart emoticons.

Also Read: Indian man swims ‘butt-naked’ in Australian waterbody 'that’s not even on Google Maps’

The Bengali Club USA organised the Durga Puja to honour the “cherished festival.” The club invited everyone to “experience traditional festivities, cultural performances, and a sense of community.”

What are your thoughts on this video of Durga Puja celebrations at NYC’s iconic Times Square?

