American woman's Kashmiri bridal look goes viral: ‘She looks like an ice princess’

A Jammu-based makeup artist's video of a Chicago woman dressed as a Kashmiri bride is earning praise on the internet. In a video shared on Instagram by Sabiha Beig, a Jammu-based makeup artist, the bride Paige Reilly was dressing up for her mehendi function in India. The bride, Paige Reilly, from Chicago got married in Jammu.(Instagram/sabihabeig)

Dressed in a yellow lehenga by House of Masaba, the blonde bride's soft glam look quickly went viral on social media. Along with her yellow and pink lehenga, she wore a long emerald necklace with a choker and jhumkas. Her ears were adorned with a traditional Kashmiri dejhoor, a dangling ear ornament worn by Kashmiri Pandit women from the day they are married. After her look was complete, the makeup artist asked her if she liked how she looked and she smiled and said, "I love it"

The video garnered over half a million views on Instagram with the clip instantly winning hearts. The American-Indian bride's platinum blonde hair fetched her comparisons with fairy-tale princesses. "She looks like an ice princess. The drape is amazing," said one user.

Another user compared her grand look to the Game of Thrones characters with platinum blonde hair. "She looks like a Targaryen in Dornish clothing," she said.

"The makeup is spot on and she looks so pretty," remarked another user, heaping praises on the bride while a fourth user said, "I am obsessed with this look. What a beautiful bride."

Amid all the praise, the American-Indian bride also commented on the video and graciously credited the makeup artist for making her look like a traditional Indian bride. "You are amazing! I had no idea what I was doing and you made me feel incredible," she said.

