Pakistani man surprises his bride-to-be with Bollywood-style dance before wedding: ‘Dreamy moment’

A Pakistani groom-to-be left the internet swooning after he surprised his bride with a Bollywood-style gesture just a day before their wedding. The heartfelt moment captured on video has gone viral on social media and is melting hearts everywhere. A video on Instagram showed a Pakistani groom's Bollywood-style dance surprise for his bride.(Instagram/filmsbyghaffar)

Shared by wedding photographer Mohammad Ghaffar Farooq on Instagram, the clip has already amassed over a million views. The video shows the bride, Atika Ali Khawaja, standing on her balcony, her face lighting up with joy as her soon-to-be husband, Khawaja Ali Amir, arrives below with a lively entourage, dancing to the classic Bollywood song Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

A celebration of love and joy

In true cinematic fashion, Amir breaks into an energetic dance in the middle of the street, his friends joining in to celebrate the upcoming nuptials. Atika watches in delight, cheering him on as onlookers soak in the joyous atmosphere. The moment becomes even more magical when the bride steps down to join her groom, and the two share a beautiful moment while their families clap and cheer.

Watch the clip here:

The couple’s spontaneous celebration has captured the imagination of many, with viewers calling it the ‘perfect filmy romance.’

Internet falls in love with the moment

Social media users flooded the comments section with heartwarming reactions. One user gushed, "This is the romance we all dream of! Bollywood has truly inspired real-life love stories."

Another commented, "This is the kind of love that makes you believe in fairy tales!"

Some found the gesture refreshing, with a user noting, "In an age of grand wedding theatrics, this simple and heartfelt moment feels so pure and real."

A playful comment read, "Now that’s how you make an entry! SRK would be proud."

One netizen added, "This looks like something straight out of a movie. Absolutely adorable!"

Another joked, "Future husbands, take notes. This is the new standard!"