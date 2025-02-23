UP family ditches luxury cars, opts for bulldozers for bride's bidaai. Watch

Indian weddings are known for their grand celebrations and unique traditions. From bullock carts to helicopters, families have long sought creative ways to make weddings unforgettable. However, a family in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, has now taken this trend to an entirely new level by organising a bidaai—the ceremonial send-off of the bride—on bulldozers. A Jhansi wedding went viral as the bride's bidaai took place on bulldozers.(X/@singh_899832)

The unusual procession

According to a report by NDTV, Karishma, the bride of Rahul Yadav—the youngest son of Munni Lal Yadav from Azad Nagar—was all set to leave for her new home in an SUV on Thursday. Everything seemed routine until nearly a dozen bulldozers suddenly joined the wedding procession.

At first, onlookers were startled, fearing government action, as bulldozers have become symbolic of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s crackdown on illegal properties. However, once it became clear that the machines were part of the wedding celebrations, the initial shock turned into excitement, and people began recording videos.

As the clips spread on social media, the wedding quickly earned the nickname "bulldozer wedding."

Watch the clip here:

As per a report by NDTV, the groom's uncle, Ramkumar, explained the inspiration behind the unconventional send-off. "These are Babaji's bulldozers and we thought of doing a different kind of 'bidaai' with them, which will look good and different. I am very happy. People traditionally use cars and helicopters, but we used bulldozers because, by the grace of god, we own some JCBs."

Rahul, the groom, was equally thrilled with the idea. "We decided to do this thinking that people will like it. The bulldozer is very popular in Uttar Pradesh."

Even the bride, Karishma, embraced the unusual farewell, making it clear that she fully supported the decision.

This is not the first time an Indian wedding has made headlines for its unique transport choices. Earlier this week, a family in Bihar’s Vaishali arranged for a helicopter to bring a newlywed couple home from Patna.