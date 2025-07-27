American YouTuber says he fell sick in India despite eating only in 5-star hotels: ‘It is not racist’

American YouTuber Tyler Oliveira has waded into a growing online debate about whether pointing out India’s hygiene and infrastructure problems amounts to racism. The 25-year-old content creator claimed that he fell seriously ill during his visit to India, despite sticking to food from five-star hotels throughout his stay. Tyler Oliveira says he fell sick in India despite eating only at 5-star hotels.

Oliveira was responding to a viral video by an Indian woman who criticised foreign travellers – particularly white visitors – for allegedly slumming it in India to reinforce negative stereotypes. In the video, she said that “white people” often travel on tight budgets, live in poor conditions “worse than the way underprivileged people in India live”, and visit unhygienic locations – only to return and complain about how “pathetic” India is.

Falling sick in India

Countering this claim, Oliveira said that even luxury travel in India is not immune to the country’s sanitation challenges. “Only ate in 5 star hotels and still contracted 4 types of Salmonella,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), adding that the illness was likely caused by “the hotel sourcing eggs from a filthy chicken farm right next to a literal mountain of trash.”

“There are serious hygiene issues that must be addressed in India,” wrote Oliveira. “It is NOT racist to address the poor quality of life most Indians are subjected to while the upper caste insulates themselves from reality.”

For naysayers who refused to believe him, the YouTuber attached proof in the form of his medical reports.

His post was flooded with angry comments from Indians who slammed him for ‘defaming’ the country. “The 5 star hotels were about $100 a night. It was budget travel relative to American standards. Ambani has a billion dollar tower overlooking the slums. Your anger is misplaced,” he wrote in response to one angry comment.