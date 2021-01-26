‘Cry Me A Cockroach:’ American Zoo offers people opportunity to name roaches, rats after their ex-boos
Mending a broken heart is no easy task. From eating chocolate to listening to sad songs, most people who go through breakups often try various techniques to cure their heartaches. But have you ever heard of someone naming a cockroach after their ex and then feeding it to an animal? Yes, you read that right. One particular Zoo in America has come up with this unique idea to help people get over their ex-lovers. The novel, and rather odd, method also allows individuals to contribute towards wildlife preservation.
Based in Texas, San Antonio Zoo shared information about the second annual 'Cry Me A Cockroach' fundraising event on its website. Herein, individuals can symbolically name a cockroach or a pre-frozen rat after their ex-boo, which would then be fed to one of the zoo animals as an enrichment treat. People can also choose a herbivore option that will be given to one of the mammals at the zoo.
What is the cost of feeding your symbolic ex to a bird, reptile, or mammal, you may ask? Well, $5 if you want to name a cockroach or veggie snack after. One can also have their ex-boo be fed to a snake for $25 by naming a pre-frozen rat after them.
"On Valentine’s Day, February 14th, we will be showing our ‘Cry Me A Cockroach!’ feeding frenzy on our social media pages! Birds, reptiles, and mammals from San Antonio Zoo will join in on this feast," reads a bit of text shared on the zoo's website. It further says, "Valentine’s Day is enjoyed by millions of people every year, but if you’re just not feeling it this year, join San Antonio Zoo in their cockroach feeding event".
What are your thoughts on this?
