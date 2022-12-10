Amid FIFA fever, Sachin Tendulkar plays football. Video amazes netizens

Football fans across the world cannot contain their excitement for the FIFA world cup. India is not a part of the FIFA world cup, but that has not stopped Indian fans in every state from celebrating and supporting their favourite teams. In the midst of all of this, former cricket player Sachin Tendulkar posted a video of himself playing football while the FIFA World Cup 2022 theme played in the backdrop.

In the short clip, Sachin Tendulkar is wearing athleisure and is playing football on the ground. He can be seen running around with the ball. The post's caption read, "Football on my mind. "

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared just a few hours back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked more than one lakh times and has several comments. Many were impressed with the cricketer's skills.

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Earlier it was man with golden arm now it is golden leg too." A second person added, "Last time you were playing golf, before that, tennis, now football, please give a chance to others. Salute master blaster hats off." A third person added, "Aur kya kya karoge sir!!! every day you amaze us. " Many others have reacted using heart emojis.