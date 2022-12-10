Home / Trending / Amid FIFA fever, Sachin Tendulkar plays football. Video amazes netizens

Amid FIFA fever, Sachin Tendulkar plays football. Video amazes netizens

trending
Published on Dec 10, 2022 12:28 PM IST

In the short clip, Sachin Tendulkar is wearing athleisure and is playing football on the ground. He can be seen running around with the ball.

Sachin Tendulkar plays football.(Instagram@sachintendulkar)
Sachin Tendulkar plays football.(Instagram@sachintendulkar)
ByVrinda Jain

Football fans across the world cannot contain their excitement for the FIFA world cup. India is not a part of the FIFA world cup, but that has not stopped Indian fans in every state from celebrating and supporting their favourite teams. In the midst of all of this, former cricket player Sachin Tendulkar posted a video of himself playing football while the FIFA World Cup 2022 theme played in the backdrop.

In the short clip, Sachin Tendulkar is wearing athleisure and is playing football on the ground. He can be seen running around with the ball. The post's caption read, "Football on my mind. "

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared just a few hours back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked more than one lakh times and has several comments. Many were impressed with the cricketer's skills.

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Earlier it was man with golden arm now it is golden leg too." A second person added, "Last time you were playing golf, before that, tennis, now football, please give a chance to others. Salute master blaster hats off." A third person added, "Aur kya kya karoge sir!!! every day you amaze us. " Many others have reacted using heart emojis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sachin tendulkar football fifa world cup + 1 more
sachin tendulkar football fifa world cup

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out