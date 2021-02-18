Amul doodle features Pawri Horai Hai girl having some ‘pav tea’. Seen it yet?
By now you must be familiar with the name of Dananeer Mobeen, the influencer from Pakistan whose video went crazy viral a few days ago thanks to the peppy mashup track by Yashraj Mukhate. Few days ago, Mobeen shared another clip along with her friends, dancing to the viral track in a hilarious manner. Now, Amul India has joined the ‘pawri’ trend with their popular doodle but with a twist. The cartoon shared on Twitter and Instagram has garnered much praise from netizens.
“Yeh humari pav tea ho rahi hai,” reads the text on the image. The cartoon features Mobeen and two of her friends from the video she shared in response to the viral track.
Check out the share:
Shared an hour ago, the post has already garnered over 3,200 likes. The comments section was flooded with reactions from amused netizens. Many pointed out how the cartoon was completely apt with the pawri trend. Others shared clapping hands emojis to show their appreciation for the post.
“Genius you guys!” congratulated an Instagram user. “This is soo funny,” commented another.
What do you think of this Amul doodle?
