‘Pawri Hori Hai’ girl vibes to mashup track on her own video. Netizens love it
Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen became the talk of the town after Yashraj Mukhate of Rasode Me Kaun Tha-fame dropped a fun mashup track featuring one of Mobeen’s clips. If you’ve been on the Internet recently, you may have come across several tweets by netizens as well as brands sharing funny content under the hashtag #PawriHoriHai based on that viral video. Now, Mobeen has taken the pawri a step up by sharing a clip of her dancing to the viral mashup video. The clip may leave you grooving with her too.
“Pawri tou abb shuru huwi haai,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. Mobeen along with two of her friends can be seen vibing to the peppy track while wearing t-shirts with the hashtag #PawriHoriHai.
The caption also mentions a hint of ‘something exciting coming soon’.
Check out the video:
Shared a few hours ago, the video has already garnered over 44,400 views and tons of reactions. People found the clip to be highly entertaining as they showered the comments section with love for the new ‘pawri’ anthem.
What do you think of this fun video?
