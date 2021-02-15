‘Pawri Hori Hai’ girl vibes to mashup track on her own video. Netizens love it

Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen became the talk of the town after Yashraj Mukhate of Rasode Me Kaun Tha-fame dropped a fun mashup track featuring one of Mobeen’s clips. If you’ve been on the Internet recently, you may have come across several tweets by netizens as well as brands sharing funny content under the hashtag #PawriHoriHai based on that viral video. Now, Mobeen has taken the pawri a step up by sharing a clip of her dancing to the viral mashup video. The clip may leave you grooving with her too.

“Pawri tou abb shuru huwi haai,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. Mobeen along with two of her friends can be seen vibing to the peppy track while wearing t-shirts with the hashtag #PawriHoriHai.

The caption also mentions a hint of ‘something exciting coming soon’.

Check out the video:

Pawri tou abb shuru huwi haai. 🙊 something exciting coming soon 🥳🥳 #pawrihorihai pic.twitter.com/RoDmgTNeHs — Dananeer Mobeen 🌻 (@DananeerM) February 15, 2021

Shared a few hours ago, the video has already garnered over 44,400 views and tons of reactions. People found the clip to be highly entertaining as they showered the comments section with love for the new ‘pawri’ anthem.

Inspiring people to do Pawri, you should consider adding this to your bio! — Quinoa (@RedchilliQuinoa) February 15, 2021

You are so nice so Cool... People are enjoying.. They have smile on Face because of you.. May you live long and be happy always — Ch Tanveer Ashraf (@ChTanveerAshra2) February 15, 2021

You're such a good sport:-)..Love this!:D — kingshuk kashyap (@kingshukkashyap) February 15, 2021

She passed the vibe check 🔥🤩 — issajoke (@Alitauqeeraslam) February 15, 2021

Keep Spreading Smiles And laughter ☺️😉🤣 — Sunny wadhwani (@imSindhibadmash) February 15, 2021





