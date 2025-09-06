Amul pays heartfelt tribute to Giorgio Armani: 'Suited for all'

Iconic fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died at the age of 91, his company announced on Thursday. Amul shared a moving tribute to Giorgio Armani after his death.(X/@Amul_Coop)

Indian dairy brand Amul took to its official X account to share a creative topical as a tribute. The image carried the words, “Suited for all” while the caption read, “Amul Topical: Tribute to one of the most influential figures in modern fashion.” The post quickly went viral, with users praising the creative tribute and sharing their admiration for Armani’s remarkable legacy.

Check out the post here:

The fortune behind the empire

According to Forbes, Armani’s net worth stood at 12.1 billion US dollars, making him one of the world’s top 200 billionaires. His wealth was built not only from clothing but also from a diverse range of businesses including accessories, perfumes, cosmetics, home furnishings, books, flowers and even chocolate brands.

The fashion house he founded in 1975 became Italy’s third-largest fashion group after Gucci and Prada, expanding over the decades into a complete lifestyle empire.

Armani’s succession plan

Questions naturally arise over who will inherit Armani’s vast empire. The designer, who never married and had no children, had prepared a succession plan. Speaking to The Financial Times in August, Armani revealed that he wanted his successors to include both collaborators and family members.

“My plans for succession consist of a gradual transition of the responsibilities that I have always handled to those closest to me,” he said. Armani had a younger sister Rosanna, two nieces Silvana and Roberta, and a nephew Andrea Camerana, all of whom hold senior positions within the company.

He also hinted that Pantaleo Leo Dell'Orco, a long-time collaborator, was his likely successor. “I would like the succession to be organic and not a moment of rupture,” Armani explained. “My greatest weakness is that I am in control of everything.”