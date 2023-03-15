Home / Trending / Amul shares doodle on Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu, Alia Bhatt hearts it

Published on Mar 15, 2023 12:47 PM IST

Alia Bhatt reacted to the doodle shared by Amul to celebrate Naatu Naatu’s Oscar win.

Alia Bhatt reacted to Amul’s doodle on Naatu Naatu. (Instagram/@amul_india)
ByArfa Javaid

Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s hit period action film RRR won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards held in Los Angeles. The song was even performed live at the Oscars and received a standing ovation from the audience. As the song scripted history at the global event, people shared congratulatory posts on social media. Amul too jumped on the bandwagon and congratulated the team with a creative doodle.

“Amul Topical: Naatu Naatu wins Best Original Song at the Oscars!” wrote dairy brand Amul while sharing a doodle on Instagram. The doodle features animated versions of actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR performing the hook step with Amul girl. One of them is also holding the Oscar presented at the Academy Awards. The texts on the post reads: “Can’t say Naa tu an OscaRRR” and “Amul, have with Nacho Nacho!”

Take a look at the doodle shared by Amul below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has accumulated over 92,000 likes, including one from actor Alia Bhatt. Many even posted comments to share their thoughts.

Check out the reactions below:

The official Instagram page of SS Rajamouli’s RRR dropped heart emoticons on the post. “Utterly creative,” posted an individual. Another added, “Oh. It is soooo appropriate. How do you have so much creativity.” “Absolutely love your ideas!” shared a third. A fourth wrote, “CRRReativity at its best!” “So pRRRoud,” added a fifth.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

amul oscars alia bhatt
Story Saved
