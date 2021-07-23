Home / Trending / Anaconda named Ivy enjoys an underwater swim, video wins people’s love
Anaconda named Ivy enjoys an underwater swim, video wins people’s love

“She is just too cute,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video showing anaconda.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 06:31 PM IST

A video of an anaconda enjoying being underwater is gathering lots of love on the Internet. There is a possibility that the video will win your heart too. Shared on Instagram, the clip is a delight to watch.

“Love seeing Ivy my anaconda enjoying being under water. When she slows bubbles it’s the best!” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip shows the reptile inside a water-filled enclosure.

Along with over 81,000 views, since being shared a few days ago, the video has gathered tons of comments from people. Netizens couldn’t stop talking about the beauty of the snake.

“I wonder if they realize how big they are. It's like she's confused by all this body around her. Absolutely beautiful animal,” wrote an Instagram user. “Snakes like her are just amazing and smart… well all snakes are and that’s what makes them amazing! Also Ivy’s color is phenomenal!” shared another. “She is just too cute,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

