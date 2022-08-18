Anand Mahindra has this to say while sharing India's longest-loaded train video

The chairperson of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, often shares fascinating photos and videos through his official Twitter handle that soon go viral. And his recent video share is a case in point. The industrialist has quote tweeted a video featuring India's longest-loaded train shared by a Twitter account called Amazing Posts. He even linked it with India's never-ending growth.

"India's longest (3.5km) loaded train run with 6 Locos & 295 wagons and of 25,962 tonnes gross weight," they wrote while sharing the video. Anand Mahindra quoted this tweet and wrote, "Amazing. Like India's growth story. Never-ending…." The video shows India's longest freight train - Super Vasuki. The 3.5 km long train is running with 6 Locos and 295 wagons trailing a gross weight of 25,962 tonnes.

A day after the 76th Independence Day, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Railways, tweeted the video with the hashtag #AmritMahotsav.

Watch the breathtaking video right here:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has garnered over 8,300 likes and amassed more than 700 retweets. The share has also received several comments.

"A visionary can understand and forsee the growth and give positive vibes. Thanks," commented an individual with a thumbs-up emoticon. "Nice…. In Mumbai, on a busy day, waiting for the train, and this guy arrives. Boy that would be a long wait," wrote another. "That means it is traveling at more than 110km/hr speed...," shared a third. "What will children do on railway crossings who know counting upto 100 only? Its a much bigger problem," posted a fourth with laughing emoticons.