Anand Mahindra is impressed with sculptor’s art in new Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the nation's newly constructed Parliament building on May 28. The building, which is triangular in shape, has the capacity to house 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 300 members in the Rajya Sabha. Beyond its impressive size, the building boasts numerous captivating features that have left people awestruck. Recently, industrialist Anand Mahindra expressed admiration for a sculpture honoring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and BR Ambedkar, which graces the interior of the new Parliament building.

Sculpture of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and BR Ambedkar in new Parliament building.(Twitter/@murtikarnk)

“Amazing work, amazing honor! Many congratulations from me! @murtikarnk,” wrote Anand Mahindra as he reshared Murtikar Naresh Kumawat’s post. In the original post, Kumawat shared about the sculpture that he designed. In the tweet, @murtikarnk wrote, “The two great pillars of India were carved by me in the new Parliament House of new India. I had never imagined this honor even in my dreams.- Dedicated to the great people of India.”

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared just a day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over four lakh times. The share has also received over 10,000 likes and many comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, “Great work.” A second added, “@murtikarnk crafted yet another marvel which will be etched forever in the memory of this beautiful civilization.” A third shared, “Salute to the artist.” “Amazing,” expressed a fourth.