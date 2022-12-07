Anand Mahindra is impressed with this innovation of customised scooter to help at construction site. Watch

Anand Mahindra, an industrialist, frequently shares some of the most engaging online content. The most recent is a video of a scooter modified to help at a construction site has won his praise. In the video, a man is seated on a scooter that has been fixed in place. The fascinating clip further shows cement sacks being pulled up as a man powers up the scooter. The scooter's ability to move the pulley is also demonstrated in the video. An end of the rope is linked to bags, and the other is attached to the scooter's motor with a lever.

Anand Mahindra appreciated the thinking of the person who innovated this and wrote, "I guess that's why we call them 'powertrains. Many ways to utilise the power of vehicle engines. This would be even better (and quieter!) with an e-scooter, once their cost is brought down or they are available second-hand."

Take a look at the video below:

👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 I guess that’s why we call them ‘power’trains. Many ways to utilise the power of vehicle engines. This would be even better ( and quieter!) with an e-scooter, once their cost is brought down or they are available second-hand. pic.twitter.com/Xo6WuIKEMV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 6, 2022

This video was shared just a day back. Since being shared, it has been liked 11,000 times and has several comments.

One person in the Twitter comments said, "Indians have the best Jugaad mind. When people don't have enough resources, they utilize the available resources in the best possible manner." A second person added, "This shows we have so much talent in India. If you give them the problem, they will come out with solutions from whatever sources are available." "This shows how Incredible and innovative we are," added a third person.