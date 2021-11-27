Anand Mahindra posts video of girl who rode a tractor for her birthday. Watch

If you follow business tycoon Anand Mahindra on Twitter, you may be aware of the various kinds of posts that he often shares. From motivating stories to praising people to posting about helping others to simply sharing interesting video, his shares are of different kinds. Case in point, his latest video that showcases a girl riding a tractor by his company for her birthday.

“The daughter of one of our Brazilian customers decided to have a unique celebration for her 15th Birthday (a big milestone in Brazilian culture). She likes Tractors and she loves the Mahindra brand! So our distributor lent the small tractor for the celebration,” he wrote along with the video.

Take a look at the clip:

The daughter of one of our Brazilian customers decided to have a unique celebration for her 15th Birthday (a big milestone in Brazilian culture). She likes Tractors and she loves the Mahindra brand! So our distributor lent the small tractor for the celebration. 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/pwpyrkttgs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 25, 2021

The video has been shared on November 25. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than two lakh views and more than 17,000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Down right brilliant. Brings back fond memories. I have grown up with Mahindras. As a boy in the coffee plantations, CJs were my best friends and part of life’s milestones,” wrote a Twitter user. “How nice,” shared another. “Interesting. Much Impressed with the views of tractor. Feeling proud to see other nationals using Indian products especially one of my favourite brand Mahindra. It’s truly global brand,” commented a third.

