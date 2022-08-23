Anand Mahindra praises Chess Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa with a GOT twist

Indian Chess Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa defeated Magnus Carlsen, the reigning five-time World Chess Champion, for the third consecutive time in six months. Praggnanandhaa's latest victory against Carlsen was at the FTX Crypto Cup, the American finale of the Champions Chess Tour held in Miami. As the news of his big win broke, congratulatory messages poured in from across the world. Industrialist Anand Mahindra too joined in and praised the 17-year-old Chess Grandmaster, but with a Game of Thrones twist.

Anand Mahindra quoted a tweet shared by ANI on R Praggnanandhaa's win against the reigning 5-time World Chess Champion, Magnus Carlsen, at the FTX Crypto Cup. "Take a good look at that young, but intense face. If Chess is a Game of Thrones then there may be a new occupier of the throne soon… (And we should all learn how to spell his name correctly!)," wrote Anand Mahindra. For those unaware, Game of Thrones is an action-fantasy series that revolves around the battle between nine families of higher nobility to ascend the iron throne. Its prequel, House of the Dragon, was recently premiered on HBO and has taken the Internet by storm.

Take a good look at that young, but intense face. If Chess is a Game of Thrones then there may be a new occupier of the throne soon… 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 (And we should all learn how to spell his name correctly!) https://t.co/lLKWyO8XBm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 22, 2022

A Twitter user wrote, "Congratulations Ramesh Babu for winning throne in Chess. It's great that Anandji has initiated you to be a King now!" "What a sharp player he is. He has already achieved so much at such a young age. Kudos," posted another. "Great...beating a 5-time world champion, not once, repeatedly means something for the future," commented a third.

An individual shared, “The way he plays and attacks and keeps his cool during edgy positions is just phenomenal. Gukesh and Prag are going to place in future. I am in awe of the capabilities of these kids, not just in Chess but in handling pressure and keeping their nerves calm." "He is a true Indian genius. These talents must be nurtured well at a young age," another expressed.