Anand Mahindra’s jugaad video post involving a car amuses people. Seen it yet?
Business tycoon Anand often shares interesting videos on Twitter. His recent share is no different and now it has left people amused. It shows how three men came up with an ingenious hack involving the car they were riding.
“Looks like a dated video but hilarious nonetheless. And you thought jugaad was an Indian trait! Now you know why we refer to the ‘horse’power of engines & refer to our cars as our chariots. (P.S Always keep the ‘reins’ in your hands)” Mahindra wrote while sharing the clip.
We won’t give away much, take a look at the clip:
Shared on February 4, the clip has garnered over 83,000 views. People found the ‘jugaad’ shown in the video rather amusing. Many lauded the men’s presence of mind. A few also shared similar stories.
"I have actually brought my Ambassador back home at night with a piece of electric wire like that many many years ago....then learnt to keep an extra cable and also deliberated on the virtue of draw string underwear vs elastic," shared a Twitter user. "This guy is definitely reining his chariot hands on, seems like he can do without service engineers and towing," shared another.
Here's how others reacted:
What are your thoughts on the video?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Nagaland singer’s rendition of Kishore Kumar’s Bengali song wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anand Mahindra’s jugaad video post involving a car amuses people. Seen it yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Do you wanna eat snowman’: Guinea pigs munch on snow, clip makes people go aww
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On public demand, RJ applies to the No.1 Radio Station!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Hug tent’ at Colorado elderly home lets people embrace their loved ones safely
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study reveals vultures often fly up to 150 km daily in search of food
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swachh Survekshan 2021: Indore gets ready with 'unique' wall paintings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA shares stunning image of Morocco. Can you guess what it shows?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fake or real: Pic of couple posing on edge of cliff leaves people with thoughts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Cat chef shares sweet and spicy drink recipe. Will you try it?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Smallest reptile’: Tiny chameleon that can even fit on fingertip discovered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Authorities in Texas issue alert with Chucky doll as suspect, later apologise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
City worker climbs down vent in New York to retrieve woman’s ring, earns praise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo can’t control excitement after meeting elderly patient. Clip is aww-worthy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird’s eye view: Eagle snatches and flies off with drone mid-air. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox