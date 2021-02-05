Anand Mahindra’s jugaad video post involving a car amuses people. Seen it yet?

Business tycoon Anand often shares interesting videos on Twitter. His recent share is no different and now it has left people amused. It shows how three men came up with an ingenious hack involving the car they were riding.

“Looks like a dated video but hilarious nonetheless. And you thought jugaad was an Indian trait! Now you know why we refer to the ‘horse’power of engines & refer to our cars as our chariots. (P.S Always keep the ‘reins’ in your hands)” Mahindra wrote while sharing the clip.

We won’t give away much, take a look at the clip:

Shared on February 4, the clip has garnered over 83,000 views. People found the ‘jugaad’ shown in the video rather amusing. Many lauded the men’s presence of mind. A few also shared similar stories.

"I have actually brought my Ambassador back home at night with a piece of electric wire like that many many years ago....then learnt to keep an extra cable and also deliberated on the virtue of draw string underwear vs elastic," shared a Twitter user. "This guy is definitely reining his chariot hands on, seems like he can do without service engineers and towing," shared another.

Here's how others reacted:

Jugaad is genious! — jennifer james (@jenjamjan) February 4, 2021

What are your thoughts on the video?

