Anand Mahindra shares how he feels about India losing to Australia during World Cup final

After India's loss in the World Cup final, many people came forward to support and shower their love for Men in Blue. Among them, Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra group, also took to X to share his feelings on the match. Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared how he felt about Ind vs Aus final match. (HT photo)

"Sport is the greatest teacher of humility. Team India was amazing in every way and came much further than anyone had hoped for initially. We need to support our Men in Blue now, more than ever," wrote Mahindra in the tweet. (Also Read: Harsh Goenka reacts to SRK's gesture of helping Asha Bhosle during the World Cup Final. Watch)

He further added, "Yes all of the above is true. But I’ve also learned that, in life, one should acknowledge one’s feeling of loss, and not sweep it under the carpet if you want to move on. So I’m sharing a picture which captures truthfully how I’m feeling now."

Take a look at the tweet shared by Anand Mahindra here:

This post was shared on November 19. Since being posted, it has gained more than nine lakh views. The share also has over 12,000 likes and numerous comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "Sport indeed teaches us humility like no other. Team India's journey was incredible, surpassing expectations. Supporting them now is crucial. And you're right, acknowledging our feelings of loss is important for moving forward. It's okay to feel down after such a moment. Here's to healing and looking ahead!"

A second shared, "In the game of life and cricket, acknowledging the emotions is a sign of strength. Team India, you've made us proud."

"Absolutely agree! Sports have a unique way of teaching us humility and bringing us together. Let's rally behind Team India and show our unwavering support!" posted a third.

A fourth added, "Hard luck, Team India. They were exceptional throughout the World Cup campaign. We are proud of Team India."