Anand Mahindra shares special birthday tweet for Barack Obama

Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to wish happy birthday to former US President Barack Obama. In his tweet, Mahindra shared about the immense popularity the leader enjoys.

“Janamdin ki hardik shubhkamnaen,” Anand Mahindra wrote and tagged Barack Obama. “Rarely do global leaders enjoy such enduring approval beyond their tenure in power. Hence I continue to treasure this photo. Happy Birthday and welcome to the 60+ young at heart club,” he added. His post is complete with a throwback image that shows him sitting beside Barack Obama.

Take a look at the post:

Janamdin ki hardik shubhkamnaen @BarackObama Rarely do global leaders enjoy such enduring approval beyond their tenure in power. Hence I continue to treasure this photo. Happy Birthday & welcome to the 60+ young at heart club. pic.twitter.com/8ac4dIQE87 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 5, 2021

The post, since being shared a few hours ago by Anand Mahindra, has gathered more than 2,500 likes and counting. The share has also gathered tons of comments. Many also wrote “Happy birthday” to wish the former US president.

Born on August 4 in 1961, Barack Obama celebrated his 60th birth anniversary this year.

What are your thoughts on the post by Anand Mahindra about Barack Obama?