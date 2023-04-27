Anand Mahindra shares video of a bear, talks about meditation and concentration

Concentrating on something can often be a challenge for many people. And if you are looking to overcome this challenge, industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared an inspiring video. The clip shows a bear waiting to strike its prey in a river. Anand Mahindra shares video of a bear.(Twitter/@Anand Mahindra)

"Meditation. Concentration. Leads to successful action," wrote Anand Mahindra as he shared the video. The clip begins to show a bear sitting on a bank of a river. As it patiently waits, the bear quickly strikes its hands into the water and grabs a fish. Then, it goes away with it.

This video was originally shared on the Twitter page called Terrifying Nature. After being reshared by the industrialist, the post has been viewed over two million times. Many people have also shared comments on it.

An individual wrote, "Concentration allows us to devote our full attention to the task at hand, which can boost our productivity, creativity, and overall effectiveness. We can improve our ability to take action and achieve our goals by cultivating these qualities through meditation and concentration." Another added, "Wonderful catch. Nature teaches everything!!" A third shared, "Meditation and concentration can indeed lead to successful action. When we meditate, we train our minds to focus and become more aware of our thoughts and emotions. This can help us develop greater clarity, calmness, and a more positive outlook on life."