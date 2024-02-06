 Anand Mahindra takes a drive on Atal Setu bridge, lauds it | Trending - Hindustan Times
Anand Mahindra takes a drive on Atal Setu bridge, calls it a 'fine piece of engineering'

Anand Mahindra takes a drive on Atal Setu bridge, calls it a 'fine piece of engineering'

Vrinda Jain
Feb 06, 2024 05:02 PM IST

Anand Mahindra took to X and shared about his experience on the newly constructed Atal Setu bridge in Mumbai.

Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra often expresses his thoughts and views on various things on social media. This time, the industrialist took to X and shared about his experience on the newly constructed Atal Setu bridge in Mumbai. Alongside, he also posted a video and a picture he took while he was on the bridge. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra calls for ranking change as list ranks IIT JEE tougher than UPSC)

Anand Mahindra posted about Atul Setu bridge.
"Finally got to drive on the Atal Setu the previous weekend. A fine piece of engineering that makes you feel like you’re a hovercraft gliding on water. It was during daytime that I both traveled to and returned from Pune so I couldn’t experience the magnificent view at dusk as is visible in the viral pic on the right. But will do that as well—not too long from now," wrote Anand Mahindra in his tweet.

This post was shared on a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has gained over one lakh views. The share also has close to 5,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and said that the bridge 'looks amazing'. (Also Read: 'Cuteness overload': Anand Mahindra shares video of 2 little girls 'reporting' about snowfall in Kashmir)

An individual wrote, "Wonderful engineering work. The bridge is at mid-sea, the pillars are higher, and gap between two pillars is also huge to pass big cargo ship. Wondering how they managed. Hats off to the great engineers."

A second said, "Just looking like a wow."

A third added, "Amazing camera skills as well, sir."

"Looks amazing," posted a fourth.

