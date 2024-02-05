'Cuteness overload': Anand Mahindra shares video of 2 little girls 'reporting' about snowfall in Kashmir

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra took to X and shared a wholesome video of two little girls. The video shows the girls standing in the middle of a snow-filled street in Kashmir and ‘reporting’ about the weather. After the post was shared, it quickly went viral and garnered tons of comments. Many netizens said that the girls look adorable. Snapshot of the girls talking about the weather in Kashmir. (X/@Anand Mahindra)

“Sleds on snow or shayari on snow. My vote goes to the second,” wrote Mahindra in his tweet. (Also Read: Boy who wanted to buy Thar for ₹700 visits Chakan plant, Anand Mahindra shares video. Watch)

In the clip he shared, you can see the girls standing in the middle of the snow. The two talk about the weather and even compare it to ‘jannat’ (heaven). They can be heard saying, "Toh hum yaha par bahot zyada enjoy kar rahe hai, masti kar rahe hain. Yaha charo taraf kitni saari baraf hai (We are enjoying a lot over here. There is so much snow around us.)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on February 4. Since being posted, it has gained close to three lakh views. The share also has over 7,700 likes and numerous comments. (Also Read: River cleaning robot impresses Anand Mahindra, says he is ready to do this)

Here’s how people reacted:

An individual wrote, “Oh My God. What a cute video. Enjoyed watching it. Worth sharing.”

A second said, “Such a wholesome video!”

A third posted, “Cuteness overload.”

“The best thing on the internet today,” said a fourth.

A fifth shared, “Both baby girls are so cute!”

What are your thoughts on this video?