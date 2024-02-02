Boy who wanted to buy Thar for 700 visits Chakan plant, Anand Mahindra shares video. Watch

Anand Mahindra, Chairman at Mahindra & Mahindra, had posted a video of a boy named Cheeku Yadav who wanted to buy a Thar for just ₹700. In the clip, which Mahindra shared in December, he wrote in a tweet that he 'loved the boy,' but he cannot sell the car for such a low price as the company would go 'bankrupt'. Although Mahindra couldn't grant Cheeku's wish to acquire the car, he did arrange a visit for him to the Chakan plant, where Thar is manufactured. Anand Mahindra shared the boy's video on X. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

"CHEEKU goes to CHAKAN. From a viral video to a real-life adventure, Cheeku, the young Thar enthusiast, visited our Chakan plant, bringing smiles and inspiration with him. Thank you, @ashakharga1 and Team @mahindraauto, for hosting one of our best brand ambassadors! (And I’m hoping it also prevents him now from asking his dad to buy him a Thar for only ₹700!) wrote Mahindra as he shared the video. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra shares how 'India takes cricket to another level'. Watch)

The clip shows Cheeku with factory workers in the Chakan plant. One of the workers even explains to him the process of how car parts are made. The video further shows Cheeku excitedly learning about car manufacturing.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on February 1. Since being posted, it has gained more than three lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share also has over 8,300 likes and numerous comments. (Also Read: Man’s insane drink-mixing skills wow Anand Mahindra. Watch)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Power of internet. Anand Mahindra sir, you have got the coolest brand ambassador."

A second said, "One of the best examples of what social media can do. Dream come true for Cheeku."

A third commented, "A memory which Cheeku will always cherish."

"This kid is simply cool! Made my day," shared a fourth.

A fifth added, "This is the reason we love you and your team Mahindra Rise."