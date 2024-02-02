 River cleaning robot impresses Anand Mahindra, says he is ready to do this | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / River cleaning robot impresses Anand Mahindra, says he is ready to do this

River cleaning robot impresses Anand Mahindra, says he is ready to do this

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 02, 2024 09:21 PM IST

Anand Mahindra took to X to share a video that shows a robot collecting garbage from a river. The clip has gone viral.

With the emergence of technology, society is slowly witnessing an increased use of robots in various fields of work. Anand Mahindra shared a video of one such instance on X. It shows an autonomous robot being used for cleaning a river. The machine left the business tycoon impressed - so much so that he is ready to invest in any startup working in this particular field in India.

The image shows a river-cleaning robot that wowed Anand Mahindra. (Screenshot (X))
The image shows a river-cleaning robot that wowed Anand Mahindra. (Screenshot (X))

“Autonomous robot for cleaning rivers. Looks like it’s Chinese? We need to make these… right here… right now… If any startups are doing this…I’m ready to invest,” Anand Mahindra wrote.

The video, which has been doing rounds of the Internet for the past year, shows the machine collecting filth and garbage from the river using two small barriers and a conveyor belt.

Take a look at this video:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then it has collected more than a million views. The tweet has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did X users say about this video of the robot?

“This is brilliant and more effective,” wrote an X user. “Hyderabad and other lake cities have huge demand for these, start making one,” shared another. “We need this for Ganga cleaning sir,” added a third. “Wow. Looks terrific. Yes India should make it and deploy all dirty waterways, ponds and lakes!” commented a fourth.

