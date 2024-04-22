 Anand Mahindra vs Grandmaster Gukesh D: Who won the chess match? Here's the viral pic | Trending - Hindustan Times
Anand Mahindra vs Grandmaster Gukesh D: Who won the chess match? Here's the viral pic

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 22, 2024 09:21 AM IST

Anand Mahindra shared a moment from that chess match and also revealed how Gukesh D called it a draw between them and saved Mahindra from the “embarrassment”.

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra played a chess match against 18-year-old Grandmaster Gukesh D last year. Now, Anand Mahindra shared a moment from that chess match and also revealed how Gukesh D called it a draw between them and saved Mahindra from the “embarrassment”.

Snapshot of Gukesh D with Anand Mahindra. (X/@anandmahindra)
Snapshot of Gukesh D with Anand Mahindra. (X/@anandmahindra)

“In addition to his obvious technical skills, this young man @DGukesh has coolness, composure & maturity beyond his years. A new Iceman. Which is why—no matter whether he stays on top tomorrow or not—it’s clear he’s going to be a star for many years & will inspire new generations of Indians to take up the game,” wrote Mahindra on X. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra celebrates UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava's triumph, says 'after seeing 12th fail...')

He further added, "I will keep a special place in my albums for this pic, which was taken at the press conference of the launch of the Tech Mahindra @GCLlive in Dubai last year, just after he had turned 17!(We played for the camera…I used the Ruy Lopez opening & he very graciously called it a draw after a few moves to save me enormous embarrassment!)

Anand Mahindra also shared a picture with Gukesh D.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on April 21 and has received more than two lakh views. The share also has close to 7,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people expressed their reactions in the comments section of the post.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "He’s going to be a star for many years & will inspire new generations of Indians to take up the game, what a great guy." (Also Read: Anand Mahindra shares how 'India takes cricket to another level'. Watch)

A second shared, "Completely agree! Gukesh's talent and poise are truly inspiring. Here's to many more wins (and maybe a friendly rematch someday)"

"Kudos to the young prodigy Gukesh D for his exceptional skills in chess. His coolness, composure, and maturity are truly inspiring. A big salute to Sir Anand Mahindra for his unwavering support and encouragement to young talents in India. Your efforts are shaping the future of our nation.," commented a third.

A fourth shared, "In a few months you can say 'I drew a match with a world champion'"

Follow Us On