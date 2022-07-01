Ananya Panday sings birthday song to child artist Kashvi Majmundar. Watch

Kashvi Majmundar, whose Insta bio says she is a child artist, dancer, content creator and fashionista, recently thanked Bollywood actor Ananya Panday. And the reason will make you smile from ear to ear. Making the day remarkable for the kid, Ananya Panday sang her birthday song and complimented her. The child artist shared the awe-inspiring video on her Instagram page. The clip is winning people's hearts left, right and centre and may have the same effect on you.

"Not just your birthday wishes, but your compliment backstage really made me smile... Thank you so much @ananyapanday di for your sweet wishes. You were amazing on stage and hearing you praise me was a beautiful feeling. Love you di," reads the caption of the video posted on Instagram with several hashtags, including #HappyBirthdayKashvi and #AnanyaPanday. The video shows Ananya Pandey singing the birthday song to the child artist Kashvi Majmundar. A text insert on the video reads, "Dear Ananya di, you are so pretty. You made my day special."

Watch the video below:

Since being shared two weeks ago, the post has racked up more than 7.6 lakh views and 28,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

"So cute," shared an individual. "I knew you'll become a star one day, but didn't know it will happen so soon. You deserve all the happiness and success baby," posted another. "She is so sweet," commented a third. "Adorable," expressed a fourth.