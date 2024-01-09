Andrew Tate mocks Indian-American doctor’s appearance after she calls him ‘attractive for gay men’

Former kickboxer, Andrew Tate, recognised for his controversial comments, recently engaged in a social media spat interaction with Dr. Kirti Patel, a gynecologist and medical influencer. The exchange centered around comments regarding Andrew's physique. Andrew Tate checks his mobile phone inside the Court of Appeal building in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)(AP)

Initial post and commentary

Tate News shared a shirtless photo of Andrew with the caption, "I don’t sleep with vaccinated women." Dr. Patel seized the opportunity to express her perspective on the attractiveness of such body types, sharing personal experiences of declining dates with individuals exhibiting similar physical attributes.

“I cannot say enough how this body type is maybe only attractive to gay men. I have literally turned down dates with gym bros with ripped abs in the past because I find this body type suggestive of aggression and narcissism. I bet other women feel the same,” sh e wrote.

Andrew responded with a photo of Dr. Kirti and a caption, asserting his objective to achieve arms as substantial as her nose. The response prompted mixed reactions from followers, with some finding humor in the exchange and others questioning the appropriateness of the comment.

Extended interaction

Andrew continued the interaction with subsequent posts, sharing additional photos and implying evidence contrary to Dr. Patel's stated preferences. The exchange unfolded with a serious undertone, emphasising varying perspectives on body image and personal choices.

Self-attributed titles

Andrew labeled himself as funny and hilarious, creating monikers like "Top G" and "Top Striker." He engaged in wordplay by coining the term "Kirtius" in reference to Dr. Kirti, contributing to the ongoing conversation with a touch of wit.

The exchange concluded with Andrew making remark on Dr. Kirti calling her a "disgusting nose guardian" before acknowledging the late hour with a suggestion to go to bed. The conversation left followers reflecting on the nuances of online communication and the intersection of humor with more serious topics.