Angry over boyfriend's comment, woman teams up with stranger on bus to murder him

A Colorado woman employed a stranger she met on a bus to help kill her boyfriend after he made fun of her, a court was told. Ashley White, 29, was found guilty of Cody DeLisa’s second-degree murder. The 28-year-old boyfriend was killed after he questioned White’s ability to secure a decent job. The woman took the stranger home to kill her boyfriend after meeting him on a bus.(Representational)

Authorities said the couple’s relationship took an evil turn in 2020, after White had a job interview in Denver. White returned home on a bus, and texted DeLisa to tell him about the interview.

“During their exchange, DeLisa expressed skepticism about her chances of getting the job, which upset White,” lawyers said.

Angry over boyfriend's comment

Enraged by the conversation, White started talking to stranger who called himself “Scott.”

“Scott asked if she was in a relationship with a man and whether he raped her. White responded that he had, and Scott then said they must kill him," they added.

The two then went to her house and the stranger introduced himself to her boyfriend as her brother from Texas. “A short time later, DeLisa was shot twice in the head. His body was discovered the following day during a welfare check," they said.

Investigators learned that White held resentment for her boyfriend and wrote about it in her diary. She even tried to drown and burn his cat.

‘Tragic, senseless’

Three years after the shooting, a woman identified as the girlfriend of Michael Stratton contacted” prosecutors, “stating she believed her boyfriend was the man responsible for killing DeLisa.”

Her description of Stratton’s confession matched White’s account of the crime.

Stratton already in custody for separate murder but has not been charged in connection with DeLisa’s murder.

“This was a tragic and senseless murder and Ashley White bears significant culpability for it. Her callous actions led to the victim’s death and now she will pay a significant price," said District Attorney Brian Mason.

Some have even pointed to similarities between the plan and the 1951 Alfred Hitchcock film “Strangers on a Train” in which two strangers who met on the public transport arranged to trade murders so each wouldn’t be near the scene of the crime and would not get caught.

