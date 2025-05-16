Anupam Mittal books Srinagar flight amid mass cancellations after Pahalgam attack: ‘If we travel...'

As fear grips Kashmir's tourism sector following the deadly April 22 terror attack, Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com, has taken a stand. In a symbolic gesture, he posted a photo of his flight tickets to Kashmir with a powerful message. Anupam Mittal shared a photo of his Srinagar flight tickets on X. (X/@Anupammittal )

“What Kashmir really needs is tourists to come back so I booked my ticket! If we vanish, they win. If we travel, Kashmir & India win.”

His post comes at a time when Kashmir’s tourism is reeling under the impact of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed at least 26 lives. The attack, linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), has sparked fear among travellers and triggered a wave of cancellations.

Tourists cancel travel plans

A new survey conducted by LocalCircles reveals the extent of this fallout. The findings, based on over 21,000 verified responses from across 361 districts, show that 62% of families who had booked travel or pilgrimages to Kashmir between May and December 2025 have now decided to cancel, reported Mint.

Airlines too are seeing the impact. Over 15,000 flight bookings to Srinagar have either been cancelled or rescheduled, according to industry insiders. The drop in confidence is particularly concerning given that Kashmir had recorded over 2.3 crore visitors in 2025, marking a record tourist footfall.

The LocalCircles survey included responses from both men (63%) and women (37%) across all tiers, from metropolitan cities to rural areas. It also found that only 29% of people still plan to visit Kashmir within the next three years, while 33% said their decision would depend on the government's handling of the security situation.

