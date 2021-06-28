Anurag Kashyap shares ‘proud dad’ moment with daughter Aaliyah. Video wins hearts

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s latest share on Instagram is the cutest reminder of how all dad’s react when their child grows up to be successful and self-sufficient. The video, featuring his daughter Aaliyah, has been shot at a restaurant in Mumbai where the duo went to grab a bite. The clip may fill your heart with joy too.

The recording starts with Kashyap filming Aaliyah as she goes ahead to pay the bill for their meal at the restaurant. “So My daughter @aaliyahkashyap took me out for lunch after a long morning and paid for it from her own @youtube income. It’s a first, so worth keeping a record,” reads the caption.

What makes the clip more relatable and sweet is Aaliyah’s reaction to her father taking her video.

Take a look at the recording:

Shared some three hours ago, the video has garnered over 2.3 lakh views and many reactions. From resonating with Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Proud dad’ moment to expressing how Aaliyah’s reaction to her dad filming her is too relatable. Actors Vicky Kaushal and Huma Qureshi also commented under the share with heart emojis.

“Aww. Proud papa,” wrote an Instagram user. “Such a lovely moment,” commented another.

Aaliyah recently shared a Vlog on her YouTube channel with glimpses of her stay in Mumbai. You can check it out here.

What are your thoughts on Anurag Kashyap’s share?