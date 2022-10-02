Home / Trending / Anushka Sharma shares cute video from her playdate with daughter Vamika. Watch

Anushka Sharma shares cute video from her playdate with daughter Vamika. Watch

trending
Published on Oct 02, 2022 12:23 PM IST

Anushka Sharma's viral video from her playdate with her and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika will take you on a trip down memory lane.

Anushka Sharma's cute playdate video with her and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika will ward off your Monday blues.(Instagram/@anushkasharma)
Anushka Sharma's cute playdate video with her and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika will ward off your Monday blues.
ByArfa Javaid

Actor Anushka Sharma, in her latest Instagram post, shared a glimpse from her playdate with her and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika. And if you are experiencing Monday blues on a Sunday afternoon, then you should definitely consider watching this video. The viral video will not only cheer you up but will also take you on a trip down memory lane.

The video was posted on Instagram by Anushka Sharma with her 60.3 million followers. "I was on a play date with my little girl and I was clearly doing most of the playing," wrote Anushka Sharma while sharing the video. In the now-viral video, the actor can be seen running towards a giant slide meant for children and going down happily as if she recalls her childhood.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared an hour ago on Instagram, the video has raked up more than 1.5 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The comments section is replete with heart emoticons.

Aashita Sood Agarwal dropped a comment on the video. She wrote, "Soo cute!" "Who is the kid? You or Vamu??" posted an individual. "Hahahaha so cute! This is the best," commented another. "You are a such candy ...cutie pie," shared a third. "Cutest," expressed a fourth with heart emoticons.

its viral viral video
Sunday, October 02, 2022
