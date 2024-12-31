Apocalypse in 2025? Baba Vanga and Nostradamus predict ‘cruel wars’, deadly floods

As the world gets ready to welcome the new year, two of history's most renowned mystics, Nostradamus and Baba Vanga, have made ominous predictions for the year 2025. Nostradamus, the French astrologer who died in 1566, and Baba Vanga, the Bulgarian seer who passed away in 1996 foresaw similar "cruel wars" and a potential apocalypse for the coming year. Will the ominous predictions of Nostradamus and Baba Vanga come true?(File)

In his book "Les Propheties," Nostradamus is believed to have made accurate forecasts of historical events. including the rise of Adolf Hitler, the assassination of President John F Kennedy, and even the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baba Vanga, known as the "Nostradamus of the Balkans', is believed to have correctly predicted the election of US' first Black president Barack Obama and even the tragic accidental death of Princess Diana.

(Also read: Sara Tendulkar’s 12-step guide to thriving in 2025: 'It's okay to change your mind')

What are the predictions for 2025?

Nostradamus' Prophecies

The 16th-century French astrologer has made a series of ominous warnings. He foretells "cruel wars" erupting across Europe, with the UK also being significantly impacted. Additionally, he predicts the resurgence of ancient plagues, devastating volcanic activity, and deadly floods specifically affecting Brazil. Nostradamus also envisions the Russia-Ukraine conflict coming to an end, not through resolution but sheer exhaustion.

Baba Vanga's Visions

The late Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga has predicted a grim global future. She warns of a worldwide apocalypse triggered by conflict in mainland Europe, alongside potential alien encounters during major events such as the Super Bowl. Vanga also speaks of a "Martian war" involving extraterrestrial beings and foresees humanity achieving perfection in telepathy. Her visions include natural disasters and widespread global upheaval, painting a dire picture of the times ahead.

While some have dismissed the predictions as mere conspiracy theories, others think the world might truly be at the edge of chaos. Now only one question remains: Will the ominous predictions of Nostradamus and Baba Vanga come true?

(Also read: Blinkit CEO turns delivery agent on New Year’s Eve, apologises for being ‘too slow’)