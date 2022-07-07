Are momos healthy for us? Watch what chef Ranveer Brar has to say about them

For a lot of us who are foodies, It becomes quite a challenge to take care of which foods are good for us to have on a daily basis. And that is exactly what concerned this Instagram user who had taken to an interactive Instagram story session and asked a question to chef Ranveer Brar. They asked if momos are healthy enough as a food item for one to have. Ranveer Brar answered this question in a way that has made netizens agree with him and even laugh out loud with the way that he structured his answer.

Chef Ranveer Brar said that not just momos but a lot of foods are healthy by themselves. But he continued to add that food should be had in moderation and anything beyond it will become unhealthy, despite the food being healthy in itself. He also advised people to not add things like chilli oil into the momos, if they want to keep it healthy enough. He also said that food competitions and/or challenges where people have a huge quantity of food at one go aren't healthy either.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram just 21 hours ago, the video has gotten more than 30,000 likes.

One comment reads, "Absolutely, balance chahiye. Momo or no momo." "Sahi baat hai," an Instagram user remarks. A third response reads, "Well-said."